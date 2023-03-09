Crashes

Mark E. Kern, 54, of Coudersport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Dingman Run Road, Eulalia Township Feb. 25. Kern was traveling south in a 2006 Ford Focus when he lost control of the vehicle due to icy conditions and drove off the roadway where he hit a stump. The car then overturned onto its passenger side. Kern was wearing a seat belt and there were no injuries. the car was towed from the scene. He was cited for driving on a suspended or revoke license.

