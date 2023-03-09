Crashes
Mark E. Kern, 54, of Coudersport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Dingman Run Road, Eulalia Township Feb. 25. Kern was traveling south in a 2006 Ford Focus when he lost control of the vehicle due to icy conditions and drove off the roadway where he hit a stump. The car then overturned onto its passenger side. Kern was wearing a seat belt and there were no injuries. the car was towed from the scene. He was cited for driving on a suspended or revoke license.
Lloyd C. Prouty, 81, of Ulysses, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Coudersport March 3. Prouty was traveling west in a 2016 Chrysler 200 sedan attempting to make a left hand turn when the vehicle left the road and hit a rock wall embankment. The car then overturned onto its roof where it came to rest. Prouty was transported to UPMC Cole by Coudersport ambulance for treatment of suspected minor injuries. The car was towed from the scene.
DUI on drugs
David M. Hurd, 36, of Galeton, was arrested at a traffic enforcement stop on a 2015 Honda Accord on Route 49, Bingham Township Jan. 2. During the stop, it was determined he was in possession of a loaded firearm without a valid concealed carry permit, and a search yielded controlled substances and paraphernalia. He was also found to be under the influence of a controlled substance. He was charged with felony carrying a firearm without a license, misdemeanor counts of DUI and possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia, as well as summary counts of carrying a loaded weapon and other traffic violations.
Bryan Delano, 23, of Lancaster, N.Y., was arrested at a traffic enforcement stop on a 2003 Chevy Subruban on Route 49, Allegany Township Feb. 4. During the stop, Delano was determined to be under the influence of a controlled substance and was in possession of drugs and related paraphernalia. He was charged with DUI, drug and paraphernalia possession, carless driving, speeding and not wearing a seat belt.
Lawrence Thompson, 49, of Westfield, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2008 Mercury Mariner on Phoenix Run Road on Feb. 26. He was subsequently taken into custody for suspicion of driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Drug possession
A 16-year-old female of Westfield was arrested for alleged drug possession on school grounds at the school on Northern Potter Road, Bingham Township Feb. 22. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft of motor vehicle
Peter Zehr, 38, of Harrison Valley, was arrested, charged and jailed in Potter County Prison after he allegedly took a 1998 Ford Econoline van filled with scrap metal from a residence at 103 Main Street, Harrison Township between Feb. 10 and Feb. 13. The scrap was valued at $1,000.
Theft, bad checks
A 27-year-old Coudersport man was arrested for writing suspected bad checks to the Potter County Solid Waste Authority, Ulysses, on Jan. 14. Charges were filed in district court.
Harassment
A 34-year-old woman of Austin reported a cyber harassment that occurred on Feb. 23 at Costello Avenue, Austin borough, during which a teacher received sexually explicit phone calls while at work from an unknown caller. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Corruption of minors
Police are investigating a report of corruption of minors involving a 12-year-old girl of Roulette on Feb. 27. The investigation is ongoing.