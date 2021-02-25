Crashes
Heidi J. Fink, 46, of Coudersport, escaped injury along with her 13-year-old passenger in a one-vehicle crash on Dingman Run Road, Eulalia Township Feb. 15. Fink was traveling south in a 2019 Hyundai Santa Fe when she lost control of the vehicle on the icy roadway and hit a culvert on the northbound lane shoulder. The car became disabled and sustained front end damage and was towed from the scene. Both occupants of the vehicle were wearing seat belts.
John M. Wales, 60, of Millerton, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Phoenix Run Road, Hector Township Feb. 18. Wales was traveling south in a 2015 Toyota Rav 4 when two deer approached the roadway from the west, proceeding down the embankment and into the road. One of the deer ran into the side of the car. The vehicle proceeded about 30 feet south and hit a snowbank, coming to rest. Wales, who was wearing a seat belt, was transported to UPMC Wellsboro by Gale Hose Ambulance for examination and found to not be injured.
Harassment with physical contact
Two people were arrested and charged following a domestic dispute in Sharon Township Feb. 15. Keane Hampshire, 28, of Nunda, N.Y. and Cheyann Koontz, 29, of Shinglehouse, were both arrested and charged in district court following a verbal altercation that became physical between them.
ID theft
A 48-year-old Galeton man was the victim of identity theft Feb. 9 when someone withdrew $10,548 in unemployment benefits using his name and Social Security number. The investigation is ongoing.