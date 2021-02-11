Crashes
Tiffany J. Haskell, 43, of Oswayo, suffered a suspected minor injury in a three-vehicle crash on Route 244, Hebron Township, Jan. 30. Haskell was traveling east in a 2008 Chevrolet Impala behind a 2014 Lincoln-Continental operated by Hannah M. Seeley, 23, of Port Allegany that was slowing to make a left turn into a private driveway. Haskell did not immediately notice the car slowing to a stop and she applied hard braking to avoid a collision, lost control of the car which rotated and hit a 2012 International Harvester that was parked alongside the road and then rear-ended the Lincoln. Seeley also suffered a suspected minor injury. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. They were not transported to any medical facility. Haskell was charged in district court with following too closely, driving with a suspended license and failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
Amy E. Hettrick, 29, of Shinglehouse, suffered a possible injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 44, Hebron Township Feb. 2. Hettrick was traveling south in a 1991 Jeep Grand Cherokee when she veered too closely to the snow covered berm and drove off the road. The vehicle traveled for about 84 feet along the berm before hitting a tree, recoiling and rotating into a mailbox in front of 1265 Route 44. She refused medical treatment at the scene and refused transport to a medical facility. The Jeep sustained heavy disabling front end damage and had to be towed from the scene. She was charged with speeding and failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
Two drivers suffered suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash on Cherry Springs Road, West Branch Township Jan. 28. Jenifer L. Low, 29, of Coudersport, and Eugene R. Ianson, 48, of Austin, were the drivers involved. Ianson was traveling south in a 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck when it hit Low’s 2013 Toyota Matrix which was pulling out of Chipmunk Trail to turn left onto Route 44. Both drivers were wearing seat belts and were transported via Gale Hose and Coudersport Volunteer ambulance to UPMC Cole.
Drug possession
Earl Grabowski, 38, of Coudersport, was charged with possession of and driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop of a 2008 VW Rabbit on Route 6, Ulysses Township Jan. 14.
Assault
A 5-year-old boy from Austin was hurt in a reported child abuse case in Portage Township Jan. 23. The incident remains under investigation.