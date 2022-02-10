Burglary
Police are looking for whoever took three firearms from 55 McCullough Lane, Hector Township between Oct. 1, 2021 and Jan. 26, 2022. The three guns were a dan desert camouflage .308 with a scope/bipod and two other unknown firearms in a worn brown case. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Theft by deception
A 57-year-old man of Genesee was the victim of identity theft after he received a report of a fraudulent unemployment claim filed in his name on Feb. 2. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Crashes
Police are investigating a one-vehicle hit and run crash on Peet Brook Road, Allegany Township Jan. 31. A 2016 Chevrolet Cruze was found on an embankment where it came to rest after hitting a tree. The operator was not present upon police arrival. He was not identified in the police report. On Feb. 1, he was cited for failing to drive on the right side of the roadway. The car was towed from the scene.
Morgan C. Mills, 30, of Ulysses escaped injury in a two-vehicle hit and run crash on Route 49, Ulysses Township Feb. 5. Mills was traveling west in a 2011 Ford F-150 XLT pick-up truck when a Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck drifted into the east bound lane and hit the Ford. The driver failed to stop and provide information. The Ford sustained minor damage to the driver’s side mirror and was driven from the scene. Mills was wearing a seat belt. Anyone with information regarding the crash is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.