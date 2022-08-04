Theft
Police are investigating a theft of jewelry from Black Forest Trading Post, Ulysses July 24. A suspect has been identified.
Forgery
Simon Gigee, 51, of Westfield, was charged after he attempted to pass a counterfeit $100 bill at a business at 886 Collins Hill Road, Bingham Township July 4. He also was charged with passing two other counterfeit $100 bills at the same location. He was charged with theft by deception and receiving stolen property.
Warrant
Charles Baker, 29, of Coudersport, was arrested and taken to Potter County Jail July 23 to await extradition on an outstanding warrant.
Crashes
Shawn D. Hill, 48, of Portville, N.Y., suffered a suspected serious injury in a one-vehicle crash on Cherry Springs Road, Abbot Township July 27. Hill was traveling downhill in a 2004 Mack truck when he slowed on a right-hand curve preparing for an upcoming left hand-curve but was unable to do so. The truck left the roadway and hit an embankment. It then began to turn counterclockwise and rolled onto the passenger side. The truck came to final rest after rolling onto the driver’s side. The driver was ejected from the truck as it rolled. He was transported to UPMC Cole by Gale Hose Ambulance. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic. He was not wearing a seat belt.
Robert W. Wylie, 62, of Shinglehouse, was injured in a one-vehicle crash on Whitney Creek Road, Hebron Township July 19. Wylie was traveling south in a 2005 Jeep Wrangler when he swerved to miss a deer on the roadway. He then hit the embankment and rolled on both lanes of travel. He was wearing a seat belt. He was transported to UPMC Cole for treatment of a suspected minor injury. He was wearing a seat belt.
Tonya K. Gross, 38, of Genesee was injured in a one-vehicle crash on North Main Street, Coudersport. Gross was traveling south in a 2002 Isuzu Rodeo when she swerved to avoid two bears crossing the roadway. She drove off the roadway and hit a posted sign and then into brush before coming to a stop. The car sustained disabling damage and Gross suffered minor injuries to her neck and shoulder but declined transport to any medical facility. She was wearing a seat belt.
Christopher L. Kefover, 50, of Galeton, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on South Brookland Road, Ulysses Township July 28. Kefover was traveling south in a 2004 Ford F-150 XLT negotiating a left-hand curve in the road when he swerved off the road and hit a road sign, coming to rest in a grassy field. He was cited for speeding. He was wearing a shoulder belt.
William R. Rice, 18, of Austin, suffered a minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Downey Road, Harrison Township July 27. Rice was traveling south in a 1984 Ford F250 Supercab pic-up truck when he drove into a ditch after swerving off the west side of the roadway on a slight slope. The truck then overturned onto its roof. Rice was cited for speeding. He was not wearing a seat belt.
DUI
Michael Majot, of Coudersport, was arrested and charged with driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed his car on Costello Road, Portage Township July 19.
A 43-year-old woman of Greer, S.C. was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2005 Ford F-150 XLT on Route 6, Pike Township June 11. The investigation is still ongoing.
Harassment
A 15-year -old girl from Ulysses was arrested for harassment after police determined she had punched the victim in the head during an incident at a residence on Academy Street, Ulysses, July 26. She was cited in district court.
A 16-year-old male of Roulette was arrested following a report of a disturbance at a residence on North Street, Roulette Township July 20. Police determined he made the victim feel threatened by his actions. He was charged with harassment.
Francis McGarvey, 66, of Shinglehouse, was arrested and charged with harassment after police responded to a disturbance at 215 South Stevens Road, Shinglehouse July 24. Police determined that McGarvey hit the victim in the face with a closed fist.
Charles Baker, 29, of Coudersport, was arrested and charged after police responded to a disturbance at a residence on East 2nd Street, Sweden Township July 23. Police determined that Baker had struck the victim in the face.
Strangulation
Two people were arrested and charged following a domestic dispute with weapons at a residence on Fairview Avenue, Galeton, July 30. The two, a 32-year-old male from Newark, N.J., and a 26-year-old woman from Knoxville, got into an argument during which the male threatened to harm, threw a knife at and choked the woman, who was charged with harassment.