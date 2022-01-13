Crash
Michael A. Knauer, 55, of Roulette, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Eulalia Township Jan. 7. Knauer was traveling in a 1987 Chevrolet V10 when the crash occurred. The vehicle had to be towed from the scene. Knauer, who was wearing a seat belt, was cited for speeding. He was transported to UPMC Cole by Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance Association.
Theft
A 55-year-old Coudersport man was the victim of credit card fraud at a Pilot Travel Center in Las Vegas, Nev. on Jan. 4. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.