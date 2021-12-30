DUI crash
Charges are pending for the driver of a 2021 Harley-Davidson after he crashed his motorcycle on Buffalo Street, Eulalia Township Dec. 6. Police said the driver had severe injuries after he failed to negotiate a left hand turn and drove off the roadway, causing the operator to be thrown from the motorcycle which flipped several times. He was transported to UPMC-Cole.
Crash
Chelsea S. Santos Van Ryn, 21, of Simpsonville, South Carolina, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on North Hollow Road, Allegany Township Dec. 23. Santos Van Ryn was traveling north in a 2005 Toyota Scion when she failed to negotiate a sharp right hand turn in the road and slid off the roadway into a field. She was wearing a seat belt and was cited for speeding. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Drug possession
The operator of a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado was arrested for possession of drugs and drug paraphernalia during a DUI checkpoint on Route 6, near Denton Hill State Park, Ulysses Township Dec. 22.