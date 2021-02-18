Crashes
Dustin A. Kio, 34, of Genesee, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on North Brookland Road, Ulysses Township Feb. 10. Kio was traveling north on Route 449 in a 2007 Chevrolet Malibu when he became distracted and lost control of the car, drove off the west side of the road and hit a snowbank and trees. The car overturned onto its roof and had to be towed from the scene. Kio refused transport. He was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
A 17-year-old female of Austin suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 607, Keating Township Feb. 13. The driver of the 2012 Chrysler 200 was traveling north when she attempted to negotiate a slight left hand curve in the road at an unsafe speed and lost control of the car, which went off the roadway and into a ditch. The car then hit a rock on an embankment and rolled onto its roof. The car had to be towed from the scene. The girl, who was wearing a seat belt, was checked by Austin Volunteer Ambulance emergency personnel but refused transport to a medical facility.