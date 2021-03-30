Theft
Police are investigating the theft of a catalytic converter from a 2004 Ford F450 truck belonging to a Coudersport man on March 25. The value of the item stolen is $450. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport at 814-274-8690.
Crash
Russell W. Moore, 73, of Austin, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Dividing Ridge Road, Homer Township March 25, after he fainted due to a medical condition and lost control of the 2018 Chevrolet Equinox and drove off the road, hitting an embankment, which caused the vehicle to roll over. Both Moore and his passenger, Jane E. Moore, 71, of Austin, were transported to UPMC Cole via Coudersport Volunteer Ambulance for treatment of their injuries. Both were wearing a seat belt. The investigation continues and charges of reckless driving are pending.
Burglary
State police are looking for whoever entered a residence at 154 Willowbrook Avenue, Hector Township March 25 nd then fled. Nothing was taken from the residence. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport at 814-274-8690.
Stalking/harassment
Three people reported that a person known to them had stalked and harassed them on March 25 on Foster Street, Austin. Charges are pending the results of the investigation.
Dog law violation
A male husky mix dog was injured by a female pit bull dog that escaped its residence o through an open door and went to the neighbor’s house on School Street, Austin, March 26 where it fought with the husky mix dog. Charges are pending the results of the investigation.