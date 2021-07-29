Theft
Police are investigating a theft of a fishing tackle box by a known juvenile on July 15. The box was taken from a 10-year-old boy of Shinglehouse and a 46-year-old woman also of Shinglehouse at a location on Herrington Road. The gray box, valued at $30, contained bait, traps, jigs, fishing line, jigheads, hooks and worms.
Found property
Police are looking for the owner of an animal cage found off the side of the roadway on South Brookland Road, Ulysses Township that was left there between July 1 and July 18. The cage has a white metal top with a blue bottom.
Drug possession
Ronald Lechner, 62, of Lebanon, was arrested during a traffic stop on a 2003 Chevrolet Avalanche on Route 6, Pike Township July 24. During the stop, numerous signs of impairment were observed and Lechner was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and drug possession.
Criminal mischief
Police are investigating a case of criminal mischief on Commercial Street, Genesee Township July 22. The property owner, a 76-year-old male, reported that someone had cut down a tree on his property without his consent. The Hemlock tree was valued at $5,000.
Criminal trespass
Police are looking for whoever trespassed on private property belonging to a 56-year-old man of Windsor at East Fork Road, Wharton Township, July 24.
DUI-drugs
A 19-year-old man of Coudersport was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2005 Jeep Liberty in Coudersport July 14. During the traffic stop, the driver was determined to be driving under the influence of drugs and drug paraphernalia was found in the driver’s possession. Charges in district court are pending receipt of certified blood test results.