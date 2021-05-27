Theft by deception
A 60-year-old woman of Mills was the victim of theft by deception after unknown person(s) gained access to three prepaid debit cards valued at $1,000 May 20. The investigation is ongoing.
A 52-year-old Harrison Valley man was the victim of fraud after he received a letter from the unemployment office May 17 stating he recently filed for benefits even though he has not filed a claim. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
A case of unemployment fraud is under investigation by state police reported by a victim at a Buffalo Street, Eulalia Township residence May 13,
A 68-year-old man of Galeton was the victim of criminal mischief after someone entered an abandoned residence at 150 Hoppe Hollow Road, Abbott Township without permission May 16 and spray painted the walls. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Harassment
Michele Kline, 58, of Ulysses, and Chelsey Mulzet, 27, of Ulysses, were both arrested for harassment after they harassed one of their neighbors by phone on May 17. They were charged in district court.
Renee Seger, 25, of Roulette, was arrested for harassment at a location on Lanninger Creek Road, Roulette Township May 19. A police investigation revealed that an argument had taken place between Seger and the 19-year-old victim. Seger was cited in district court.
Two women of Coudersport reported that Seth Howard showed up to their residence on May 15 and stood in the driveway, staring at the house before leaving, but then returning later and tapped on the door with a stick multiple times before leaving in a Ford Escape. The investigation is on-going.
DUI
A 43-year-old man of Coudersport was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 2016 Chevrolet on Peet Street, Coudersport May 1.
A 65-year-old man of Coudersport was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2020 GMC vehicle on Niles Hill Road, Coudersport April 21.
Illegal furnish of alcohol
A known suspect is under investigation for supplying three teenagers, a 16-year-old male of Red Lion, a 14-year-old female of York and a 17-year-old male of Felton, with alcohol and allowing them to consume it until they became intoxicated at a campsite on Wharton Road, Wharton Township last summer.