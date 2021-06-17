Hit and run crash
Police are looking for a 2000-2004 tan Ford F250/F350 pick-up truck with a black hood towing an enclosed yellow trailer approximately 16 feet long that was involved in a hit and run crash on Ellisburg Road, Genesee Township June 7 around 11:19 a.m. Police said the driver was traveling north on Route 244 at a high rate of speed when he failed to negotiate a right hand curve near Leadville Hollow Road and drove into the opposing lane of travel, hitting the driver’s side of a red Ram Rebel traveling southbound. No injuries were reported. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Crash
A deer in the road was the cause of a crash on Route 6, Eulalia Township June 10. Chelsey L. Vidonish, 22, of Port Allegany, was traveling west in a 2017 Nissan Sentra when she hit the deer, which was attempting to cross the road in front of her. Vidonish was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Fleeing and eluding
Brody Schrock, 24, of Coudersport, was arrested after he fled from police on an ATV on Smith Road, Allegany Township May 18. Police were initiating a traffic stop for multiple traffic violations. He was charged in district court.
Drug possession
Joseph Bartles, 46, of Bainbridge, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 1999 Honda Accord for multiple traffic violations on Main Street, Stewardson Township May 29. During the stop, police said they found Bartles had two full extradition warrants out of Clinton County. During a search, narcotics and drug paraphernalia were discovered. Bartles was charged in district court with possession of a controlled substance, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possessing an open alcoholic beverage on a highway, driving on a suspended license, no registration and no insurance.
A 26-year-old Wellsville, N.Y. man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2001 Ford F250 pick-up truck on Route 6, Ulysses Township June 12. Police said it was determined the operator was in possession of a controlled substance.
Kim Emmel, 57, of Ulysses and Tania Schnitzler, 54, of Boyertown, were arrested for possession of drugs following a traffic stop on a 2012 Cadillac SRX on Gold Road, Genesee Township March 27. Police said during the stop, signs of impairment were observed. A search of the vehicle yielded both the driver and passenger were in possession of drugs and related paraphernalia. Both were charged in district court.
Underage drinking
Police are investigating a report from a Childline call about someone furnishing alcohol to a 16-year-old Knoxville girl June 2 in Harrison Township.
Harassment
A 13-year-old Coudersport girl was the victim of harassment involving other junveiles along the Allegany River, Eulalia Township June 6. Parents informed police of a physical fight earlier in the day. Police are investigating.
A 65-year-old Brogue man was the victim of harassment following a report of trespassing and harassment involving multiple individuals on dirt bikes near a residence on Tennessee Road, Hebron Township June 6. According to police, one of the dirt bikes was blue and purple with the number 23 on the front and back, and AMSOIL stickers on it. The investigation is ongoing. Anyone with information regarding the identity of the individuals involved is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Possession unstamped cigarette
Danielle Decker, 37, of Wellsboro, was arrested for possession of more than 16,500 untaxed/unstamped cigarettes during a traffic stop on a 2012 Chrysler Avenger on Northern Potter Road, Bingham Township March 7. Charges of possession of unstamped cigarettes, possession of 1,000 or more unstamped cigarettes and speeding were filed in district court.
DUI-drugs
A 39-year-old Smethport woman was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2012 Jeep on Route 6, Roulette Township June 5. It was determined by police the operator was driving under the influence of intoxicants.
DUI- alcohol
A 59-year-old man of Jeannette, Pa., was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop on a 2010 Dodge on Trout Run Road, Wharton Township June 12.
A 30-year-old Galeton man was arrested for driving under the influence of alcohol following a traffic stop on a 2014 Chevrolet on Park Road, Abbott Township June 13
Burglary
A 48-year-old Coudersport man was the victim of a burglary and theft of property from an unoccupied structure on Hillcrest Drive, Hebron Township between May 21 and June 13. Police are investigating.