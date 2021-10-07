Drug possession
A 17-year-old male of Canton, Ohio, was arrested for possession of drugs following a traffic stop on a 2001 Toyota Camry on Ludwig Lane and East Second Street, Coudersport Sept. 12. Charges are pending in district court. During the same incident an 18-year-old male, also of Canton, Ohio, was arrested for possession of prohibited offensive weapons when brass knuckles were found in the vehicle. The case will remain open pending criminal charges in district court.
Terroristic threats
Ian Clark, 19, of Galeton, was arrested for making terroristic threats and simple assault as well as harassment and resisting arrest following a domestic incident at a location at 78 Crippen Run Road, West Branch Township Aug. 27.
Harassment
Dawn Broll, 35, of Gaines and Steven Rook, 41, of Gaines, were both arrested and cited for harassment following a domestic incident at 3670 Route 6, Gaines Township Sept. 21.
Criminal trespass
Dakota Peterson, 29, of Alburtis, was arrested for criminal trespass into a structure at 2420 Honeoye Road, Sharon Township Sept. 20. Peterson was taken into custody without incident and charged in district court with criminal trespass, criminal conspiracy, obstruction of justice, driving without a license and no valid inspection on a 2001 Kawasaki. During the same incident, Daniel Harris, 23, of Shinglehouse, was arrested and charged with criminal trespass, unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, possession of a small amount of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia and criminal conspiracy.
A 73-year-old Austin man reported that someone trespassed on his property on Costello Road, Portage Township Sept. 28.
Police are looking for whoever trespassed on property at a location on Gold Road, Genesee Township Sept. 30. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Criminal mischief
Police are arrested and charged a person who damaged property at Honeoye Road, Sharon Township Oct. 2. The driver of a 1998 Dodge Chrysler was reported to have driven onto the property, leaving tire marks in the grass.
Theft by deception
A 52-year-old Austin woman was the victim of identity theft at a location on Thorn Street, Austin Sept. 23. The investigation is ongoing.
Illegal concealed carry
Jessie Graham, 31, of Woodhull, N.Y., was arrested and charged with carrying a concealed weapon without a license to carry following a traffic stop on a 2008 Ford Crown Victoria on Route 6, Ulysses Township Sept. 20.
Crashes
Margaret M. Feist, 47, of Hughesville, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Pine Hill Road, Stewardson Township Oct. 2. Feist was traveling north on a 2011 Harley-Davidson motorcycle while attempting to negotiate a sharp left hand curve in the road when she drove off the road and onto the loose gravel on the berm. The bike then slid onto the left side for about 100 feet before coming to rest. The bike sustained minor damage to the windshield. Feist was transported to Geisinger Jersey Shore Hospital by Kettle Creek Ambulance Association. She was dressed in proper motorcycle attire and a full helmet. She was cited for no inspection.
There were no injuries reported in a one-vehicle crash on Main Street, Genesee Township on Sept. 29. The driver of a 2020 Isuzu NPR was entering the parking lot of Reed’s Market to unload merchandise when he hit the corner of a metal canopy at the market, but was unaware that he had hit the canopy and left the scene. Upon discovering damage to the truck, he returned to the scene.
There were no injuries reported in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Pike Township Aug. 28. The driver of a 2011 Ford Ranger was traveling west when he hit a bear in the road. The truck sustained minor damage. The bear was killed on impact.