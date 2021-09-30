Crash
Lisa A. Harris, 60, of Port Allegany and Janice A. Watson, of Shinglehouse, were drivers involved in a two vehicle crash on Route 44, Hebron Township Sept. 24. Watson was injured and transported to Olean General Hospital. Two passengers in the Harris vehicle, Michele A. Wurst, of Minneapolis, Minn., was injured. A second passenger, Joseph J. Bjornvick, 58, of Minneapolis, Minn., was not injured.
Assault
A report of child abuse is under investigation following dispatch to a residence on Canada Hollow Road, Sharon Township Sept. 16.
Harassment
Jason Ayers, 42, of Genesee, was cited for harassment following a domestic incident at 118 Rapley Road, Allegany Township Sept. 22.
Drug possession
Shane Bogsch, 20, of Coudersrport, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2005 Jeep Liberty on North Main Street, Coudersport Aug. 4.
Gavin Soule, 19, of Genesee, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia and driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2002 Chevrolet on Hickox Road, Genesee Township Aug. 6.
Theft
One person was cited for retail theft at Reed’s Market, 406 Main St., Genesee Township Sept. 20.
Police are investigating a theft of $544 in regards to purchasing a Yorkshire dog on Sept. 23 in Sweden Township.
Identity theft
Police are investigating a report of identity theft at 254 West Hebron Road, Hebron Township Sept. 22.