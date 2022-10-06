Crash
Judith A. Lacher, 62, of Roulette, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Four 6, Eulalia Township Sept. 23. Lacher was traveling east in a 2007 Subaru Outback when she hit a deer that ran out in front of her. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed. Lacher was wearing a seat belt.
Drug possession
A 26-year-old male of Corning, N.Y. was arrested after a search warrant was executed on a residence on Route 44 North, Hebron Township Sept. 12. Charges are pending further investigation.
Corruption of minors
Two juveniles, a 13-year-old female, and a 17-year-old male, both of Ulysses, were arrested for transmitting sexually explicit images via cell phone Sept. 21. The two were issued citations by police.
Disorderly conduct
A Coudersport man was arrested for disorderly conduct at the UPMC Cole, 1001 East 2nd Street, Eulalia Township Sept. 23. The man was a patient who allegedly absconded from the emergency room. He was located and returned, but due to reoccurring incidents, he was cited for disorderly conduct.
A 14-yearold male of Eulalia Township was arrested for disorderly conduct on Sept. 26, after he allegedly made an unreasonable amount of noise.