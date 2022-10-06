Crash

Judith A. Lacher, 62, of Roulette, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Four 6, Eulalia Township Sept. 23. Lacher was traveling east in a 2007 Subaru Outback when she hit a deer that ran out in front of her. The vehicle sustained disabling damage and was towed. Lacher was wearing a seat belt.

