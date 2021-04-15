Theft of vehicle parts
Police are looking for whoever cut off and stole two catalytic converters, and cut one off a separate vehicle but left it behind at a residence on Dutch Hill Road, Eulalia Township between March 7 and April 3. Stolen were catalytic converters off a Chevrolet Venture and a Chevrolet Cavalier. Cut but not stolen was a catalytic converter off a GMC. Total value estimated at $2,400. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport at 814-274-8690.
Harassment
Police are investigating a report of a known person who allegedly yelled threatening comments to two victims on State Highway 607, Austin, on April 6.
A 14-year-old male of Port Allegany was arrested for harassment with physical contact following a reported assault at Austin Area School, 138 Costello Ave., Austin April 9. The minor reportedly struck a teacher during the assault. During the incident he also allegedly yelled profanities inside a classroom with other students present. He has been charged in district court with harassment and disorderly conduct.
Derek Glover, 27, of Emporium and Erica Carpin, 27, of Austin, were both charged following a domestic incident on Costello Avenue, Austin April 11. Police determined that the two had argued and it had become physical. Multiple drugs and drug paraphernalia also were observed in the residence. Glover was charged with harassment, criminal mischief, drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession. Carpin was charged with drug possession and drug paraphernalia possession.
DUI-alcohol
Donna Jordan, 60, of Emporium, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 2005 Jeep Grand Cherokee Laredo on East Second Street, Eulaia Township April 7. Charges were filed in district court.
Scattering rubbish
A Spencerport, N.Y., man reported that someone had scattered rubbish on his property at 3150 Gold Road, Genesee Township April 11. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.