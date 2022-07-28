TheftMill’s Hill Variety Store, 6483 Route 49, Harrison Township, reported a theft after a suspect made a false statement to a 41-year-old employee in order to obtain a pair of Redwing logger boots without paying for them. Stolen were a pair of size 10, reddish brown Redwing logger boots valued at $235. The investigation is ongoing.
