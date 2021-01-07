Crashes
Dylan S. Rudinski, 24, of Blossburg, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 44, Summit Township, Jan. 1. Rudinski was traveling south in a 2018 Ford F-150 XLT pickup truck when he lost control of the truck, hitting a guiderail. The truck became disabled in the crash and was towed from the scene. Rudinski was wearing a seat belt. He was cited for careless driving.
Andrew J. Leeson, 51, of Blossburg, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Eulalia Township, Jan. 1. Leeson was traveling west in a 2011 Ford F550 pickup truck when he hit a patch of ice on the road, causing the truck to begin fishtailing into the east bound lane and off the shoulder, hitting a guiderail. The truck sustained disabling damage and had to be towed from the scene. Leeson was wearing a seat belt. He was given a warning for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
There were no injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Route 144, West Branch Township, Dec. 31. The unnamed driver was traveling south in a 2015 Subaru Outback when the car encountered slippery road conditions while negotiating a right hand curve. The car traveled off the roadway and into a snow bank, sustaining minimal damage to the vehicle, which was able to be driven from the scene.
DUI
Jacob Turner, 41, of Coudersport, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 1998 Dodge Ram 2500 pickup truck Dec. 19. Turner was traveling on Route 49, Ulysses Township, when the traffic stop was made.
Criminal trespass
James Duffy, 60, and James Duffy, 23, both of Smethport, were arrested for criminal trespass following an incident on Cinder Hill Road, Ulysses Township, Dec. 13. Both were issued citations in district court.
A 21-year-old woman and a 56-year-old man, both of Galeton, were the victims of trespassing at 472 Route 6, Pike Township, Dec. 29. The investigation is ongoing.
A 51-year-old Galeton woman was the victim of criminal trespass on Route 6, Pike Township, Dec. 30. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft by deception
A Homer Township man was the victim of theft by deception/identity theft at Labrador Lane, Homer Township, Dec. 30. Police said the victim received a letter from Verizon regarding charges on an account he did not open. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport at 814-274-8690.