A juvenile was arrested after he allegedly threw oranges at passing cars from an elevated position on West Main Street, Galeton April 23. Charges will be filed in district court.
A juvenile was arrested after he allegedly threw oranges at passing cars from an elevated position on West Main Street, Galeton April 23. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 74-year-old woman of Austin was the victim of fraud when someone removed more than $700,000 from her investments on April 3. The investigation is ongoing
Nathan Thompson, 25, of Roulette, was arrested for possession of drugs and paraphernalia after police were dispatched to North Street, Roulette Township April 19. A criminal complaint charging Thompson will be filed in district court.
Two people, a 30-year-old male of Shinglehouse and a 30-year-old female of Kane, were both cited with harassment following a reported domestic disturbance at a residence on Walnut Street, Shinglehouse April 22.
A 21-year-old male of Mills was cited with harassment following a reported domestic disturbance at a residence on Marsh Creek Road, Harrison Township April 23.
Two brothers, a 17-year-old male and a 20-year-old male, both of Genesee, were cited for harassment after they got into a fight at a residence on Hickox Road, Genesee Township April 19.
Police are investigating a report of lost firearms between June 14, 2022 and Nov. 20, 2022 from a residence on Big Hollow Road, Oswayo Township. Lost are a Sturm, Ruger and Co. Southport, CT Blackhawk .357 caliber revolver valued at $800 and a Smith and Wesson .38 Special snub-nosed revolver. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Police are investigating an incident where a 5-year-old child was left alone resulting in the child running near the main road in Galeton on March 8.
A 42-year-old male of Manheim reported that there had been theft of two game cameras from his property on Kibbe Hill Road, Harrison Township April 22. The Moultrie M100 Game Spy cameras were valued at $30 each.
A 41-year-old male of Westmont, N.J., was arrested and charged with receiving stolen property after he allegedly took a bicycle from a residence on West Main Street, Galeton April 16. The bike was a Kent Hawkeye mountain bike valued at $320.
