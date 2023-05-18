Crashes
Chad R. Buchanan, 44, of Auburn suffered a suspected minor injury after he crashed his motorcycle on Pine Hill Road, Stewardson Township May 6. Buchanan was traveling north on a 2018 Indian motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a left hand turn and left the east side of the road hitting an embankment. The bike came to rest off the east side of the road. Buchanan was cited for speeding.
Police are looking for whoever backed into another vehicle in the parking lot of Dollar General, Galeton May 11. The 2015 Ford Focus backed into a 2019 Ford F-150XLT pick-up truck and then left the scene. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
A Ford F-150 XLT backed into a parked Ford Transit van near the Little League field in Roulette May 5.
DUI
Patrick Byrne, 36, of Pittsburgh was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after police received a report of an erratic driver of a 2019 Ford Explorer on Route 155, Portage Township May 4. The incident is under investigation.
Disorderly conduct
Two neighbors, a 52-year-old male and a 49-year-old male, both of Galeton, were arrested for disorderly conduct after police were dispatched to a disturbance on Clinton Street, Galeton May 6. Both were cited in district court.
Theft
A 20-year-old man of Coudersport was the victim of forged checks, losing potentially $7,550 when police were made aware of the incident on East Second Street, Sweden Township May 8. All funds were recovered before the time they would have been permanently transferred. The investigation is ongoing.
Bad checks
Police investigated a report of bad checks at 1571 Route 44, North, Hebron Township to Maplevale Farms, Inc. Falconer, N.Y. Feb. 16. The investigation has been completed.
Found property
State police are looking for the owner of a pink and black six speed bicycle with pink grips found on Germania Street, West Branch Township May 9. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.