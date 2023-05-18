Crashes

Chad R. Buchanan, 44, of Auburn suffered a suspected minor injury after he crashed his motorcycle on Pine Hill Road, Stewardson Township May 6. Buchanan was traveling north on a 2018 Indian motorcycle when he failed to negotiate a left hand turn and left the east side of the road hitting an embankment. The bike came to rest off the east side of the road. Buchanan was cited for speeding.

