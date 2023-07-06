Crashes

Sherri L. Snyder, 58, of Coudersport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash Route 44, Hebron Township June 28. Snyder was traveling south in a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe when she lost control on a downhill portion of the road due to substantial amounts of gravel at the intersection with West Hebron Road and entered into the and across the northbound lane of travel, hitting the guardrail. She refused transport to any medical facility. She was wearing a seat belt.

Tags