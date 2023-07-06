Crashes
Sherri L. Snyder, 58, of Coudersport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash Route 44, Hebron Township June 28. Snyder was traveling south in a 2020 Hyundai Santa Fe when she lost control on a downhill portion of the road due to substantial amounts of gravel at the intersection with West Hebron Road and entered into the and across the northbound lane of travel, hitting the guardrail. She refused transport to any medical facility. She was wearing a seat belt.
David L. Koebelin, 68, of Allegany, suffered a minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Cherry Springs Road, Abbott Township June 21. Koebelin was traveling south on a 2005 Harley-Davidson motorcycle, negotiating a left hand curve in the road, when he undercompensated the curve and drove off the west side of the roadway, hitting a ditch and coming to rest in the grassy area off the road. Koebelin was wearing a helmet.
Drug possession
Jason Kougher, 43, of Milan, Ohio, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevrolet Suburban on West Branch Road, West Branch Township May 27. Numerous controlled substances were found in the vehicle and Kougher, who was a passenger in in the vehicle, was charged with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia in district court.
Craig Hasuda, 43, of Reynoldsville, who was driving the Suburban, also was arrested and charged with the same charges during the same stop.
Terroristic threats
After being evicted from his residence at South Main Street Extension, Eulalia Township June 26, Donald Hoffman approached the landlord, hitting her car and told her he was going to kill her. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft
Four bottles of Mad Dog fortified wine were stolen from the Nittany Minit Mart, Galeton on June 15 when the suspect left the store without paying. The investigation is ongoing.