Crashes
Calvin Taubert, 19, of Roulette, suffered a suspected serious injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Roulette Township April 20. Taubert was traveling east on a 2001 Yamaha YZ20 motorcycle when a 2013 Mazda CX-5 operated by Jon Skipper, 43, of Roulette, made a left turn onto Main Street and swiped the Yamaha, causing it to lose control and come to rest partially off the roadway. Skipper failed to stop and continue west, and was later located at his residence. Skipper, who was wearing a seat belt, was not injured. Taubert, who was wearing a helmet and chest protector, was transported to UPMC Cole by Roulette Fire and Ambulance.
There were no injuries reported in a two-vehicle crash on Wharton Road, Wharton Township April 16. Chad M. Dietrich, 36, of Hershey, was attempting to leave a designated parking area alongside Route 872 North in a 2006 Jeep Commander when he hit a 2017 Dodge Ram pick-up truck legally parked, in the rear bumper. He was charged with driving under the influence of intoxants. A female passenger in the truck was not injured.
Mikayla A. Bell, 18, of Coudersport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Dingman Run Road, Hebron Township April 23. Bell was traveling south in a 2011 Chevrolet Impala when she was side-swiped by another vehicle who failed to stop. She was wearing her seat belt. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
DUI-alcohol
A 65-year-old Coudersport man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 2020 GMC truck on Niles Hill Road, Coudersport April 21.
A 27-year-old Greenville man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 2006 Ford on Route 155, Keating Township April 10.
A 58-year-old Coudersport man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after he drove through a traffic control scene at Kaytee’s Family Restaurant, Route 6, Coudersport on April 2. Police said he drove over a fire hose nearly striking numerous fire fighters on scene and physically assaulting a woman. Charges will be filed in district court.
DUI-drugs
A 35-year-old Williamsville, N.Y. man was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2017 Dodge Journey on Route 144, Sharon Township April 3.
A 35-year-old Williamsville, N.Y. man was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2017 Dodge Journey on Route 144, Sharon Township April 3.
A 19-year-old Coudersport man was arrested for driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford F-150XLT on Cowley Hill Road, Keating Township April 23. He also was in possession of crystal methamphetamine and heroin, police said.
Criminal mischief
A 41-year-old Galeton woman was the victim of criminal mischief after someone damaged a piece of plastic board at 29 Route 6 West, Pike Township, April 21.
Drug possession
A 29-year-old Hinsdale, N.Y. man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2015 Dodge Pioneer on Route 6, Eulalia Township April 8.
A 27-year-old Port Allegany woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2011 Honda on Route 6, Eulalia Township April 8.
A 51-year-old Coudersport man was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2006 Ford F-150 XLT on Fox Mountain Drive, Portage Township April 24.