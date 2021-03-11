Assault with bodily injury
A 25-year-old nurse at UPMC Cole was the victim of an assault by a juvenile patient in the emergency room March 3. The juvenile who was receiving care from the facility was causing a disturbance and attempting to leave when they hit and bit the victim.
Theft by deception
A 32-year-old Genesee Township man was the victim of theft by deception March 3 when he purchased a gaming console and accessories online but never received the items from the seller. The investigation is on-going.
Crashes
Police are investigating a hit and run crash reported in the parking lot of the Perma Stone Inn, Pike Township March 4. Joseph G. Cimino, 28, of Galeton, the owner of a 2005 Honda CRX reported that someone had backed into his vehicle in the front bumper and fled the scene without reporting it to police or the vehicle’s owner. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Tracey L. Spencer, 33, of Port Allegany, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Roulette Township March 4. Spencer was traveling east in a 2017 Dodge Caravan when a deer ran into the roadway in front of her car and she was unable to avoid hitting it. The vehicle was towed from the scene. Spencer was wearing a seat belt.
Cheryl D. Rafferty, 60, of Dubois, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 155, Liberty Township March 6. Rafferty was traveling north in a 2020 Subaru Crosstrek when a deer entered the roadway in her path and she hit it. Rafferty was wearing a seat belt
PFA violation
A passenger in a 2000 Oldsmobile Alero was taken into custody following a traffic stop on Southwoods Road, Homer Township Feb. 25 after police determined he had an active protection from abuse order filed by the driver, a 40-year-old female from Emporium. The incident remains open pending further investigation.
Prohibited offensive weapon
Ruth Foth, 22, of Wellsville, N.Y., was arrested after contact was made with her along Route 49, Eulalia Township March 6. She was charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, suspected Subutex, suspected methamphetamine and related drug paraphernalia. Charges were filed in district court.
Drug possession
Amanda Stevens, 31, of Galeton, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2006 Subaru on East 2nd Street, Sweden Township, Feb. 18.
Rachel Foster, 32, of Galeton, was arrested for possession of and driving under the influence of a controlled substance following a traffic stop of a 2006 Subaru on East 2nd Street, Sweden Township Feb. 18.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
Amber Jones, 28, of Coudersrport, was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia following execution of a search warrant at a residence on Brizzie Hollow Road, Oswayo Township March 1. Police had been issued the warrant related to an incident involving firearms on Feb. 28. She was charged in district court.
Harassment with physical contact
A 17-year-old male of Austin was arrested and cited for harassment with physical contact against a 48-year-old male victim of Austin following a dispatch to an incident at Foster Street, Austin Feb. 22.