Crashes
Adam C. Grant, 53, of Port Allegany, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Allegany Township, on Nov. 26. Grant was traveling west in a 2014 Ram 1500 pick-up truck when he lost control of the vehicle and traveled into the east bound lane, hitting a guide rail. The truck then spun and hit the guide rail a second time, eventually overturning onto its passenger side in the middle of both lanes. Grant was wearing a seat belt as well as his passenger, Richard W. Sparkes, 56, of Port Allegany, who was not injured. The truck was towed from the scene.
Mya J. Horak, 21, of Essex, Vermont, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on North Hollow Road, Allegany Township, on Nov. 27. Horak was traveling north in a 2010 Subaru Forester when she lost control of the vehicle on ice and snow in the road and hit a ditch, traveled down a 10 foot embankment and overturned. She was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was towed from the scene. She was cited for speeding.
DUI crash
Richard Sharp, 66, of Ephrata, was arrested on suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed his 2019 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck on Route 6 East, Pike Township, on Nov. 13.
Firearm sale violation
An investigation is on-going into an attempt to illegally purchase a firearm from a Potter County business by a known individual on Sept. 26 while prohibited to do so.
Harassment
Two people were arrested and cited for harassment following a domestic incident at a residence on Route 6, Eulalia Township, on Aug. 25. Both a 25-year-old female and a 28-year-old male, of Coudersport, were involved in the incident.
Two people were arrested and cited for harassment following a physical altercation at a residence on Depot Street, Oswayo, on Nov. 23. Both a 28-year-old male and a 39-year-old male, both of Oswayo, were involved in the domestic violence incident.