Crashes
Keelin C. Morales, 21, of Coudersrport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Southwoods Road, Sylvania Township June 14. Morales was traveling north in a 2015 Jeep when the vehicle left the east side of the roadway and drove off an embankment, rolling over. Morales was wearing a shoulder belt and was not injured. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
David R. House, 58, of Troupsburg, N.Y., suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Harrison Township July 10. House was traveling east in a 2016 Dodge Challenger when due to unknown circumstances, his physical condition changed and the car traveled off the road and hit a guide rail. The car overturned twice and came to rest over an embankment. Hose refused transport to any medical facility. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
Harassment
Police are investigating a report of harassment at a residence on Route 872, Keating Township June 27.
Police investigated a domestic violence incident involving harassment at a residence on Dodge Road, Sharon Township June 26. Troopers determined that both parties slapped each other in the face. Both were charged in district court.