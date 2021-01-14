DUI
A 19-year-old man from Shinglehouse was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants after police were dispatched to Walnut Street, Shinglehouse, in regards to a traffic violation. Police said they found the man in control of the parked 2013 Ford F-250 Supercab pickup truck.
Jacob Turner, 41, of Coudersport, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 1998 Dodge Ram 2500 pick-up truck on Route 49, Ulysses Township, Dec. 19.
Criminal trespass
A 19-year-old man from Roulette was arrested for trespassing onto a neighbor’s property on Second Street, Roulette Township, Jan. 6 after police received a call regarding trespassing.
A 65-year-old Austin man was the victim of trespassing after a known suspect trespassed on property on Gas Well Road, Keating Township, between Nov. 30 and Dec. 11. The investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
A 73-year-old Shinglehouse man was arrested for harassment after a 48-year-old woman from Bradford reported on Dec. 28, 2020 that the incident had occurred on Nov. 26 on Route 44, Sharon Township. A non-traffic citation was filed in district court.
Police are investigating a report of harassment at a location on Cowburn Road, Allegany Township, Jan. 1 after they were dispatched to a report of a physical and verbal altercation.
A 39-year-old woman of York was the victim of harassment after a known suspect made threats against her on the phone on Jan. 10 at a location on Grove Street, Ulysses. The investigation is ongoing.
Drug possession
Richard Berroa, 32, of Bronx, N.Y., was arrested following a traffic stop of a 2019 Dodge Charger on Route I-80 west in White Deer Township, Dec. 21. Upon investigation, Berroa was found to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Theft
A 46-year-old woman from Coudersport was the victim of theft and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle on Route 44, Hebron Township, Jan. 1. Police said a known suspect took her 2013 Ford Escape. The investigation is ongoing.