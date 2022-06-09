Crash
Ziren Xia, 26, of New York City, N.Y., suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Dividing Ridge Road, Homer Township May 31. Xia was traveling north in a 2022 BMW X3 when it left the roadway and drove along the right shoulder until it hit a tree and came to a stop. The driver suffered minor injury and was treated at the scene by emergency personnel from the Coudersport Ambulance. None of Xia’s passengers, all from New York City, were injured. All were wearing seat belts.
Harassment and terroristic threats
Police are investigating a report of harassment and terroristic threats made against a 4-year-old girl in Oswayo between May 1 and May 29.