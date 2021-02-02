Assault with a weapon
State police are investigating a reported assault at Park Avenue, Coudersport on Jan. 13. Police responded to a 911 hang up call and upon investigation, found an alleged assault reported to have occurred by the 31-year-old male victim of Galeton. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at 814-274-8690.
Assault with bodily injury
Roberto Diaz, 64, of Shinglehouse, was arrested for assault of a 58-year-old woman, also of Shinglehouse, at Dodge Road, Sharon Township Jan. 29. Police were dispatched to a report of a domestic violence incident and found that the two had had an argument that became physical. The victim was transported to UPMC Cole for treatment. and Diaz was taken to Potter County Jail after failing to post bail. He was charged with one count each of simple assault and harassment.
Drug possession
Morgan Champaign, 22, of Williamsport, was arrested for possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on Route 6, Ulysses Township Jan. 27. Champaign was driving a 2012 Mazda 2 when police stopped him near Denton Hill State Park and determined he was driving under the influence of a controlled substance.
Crashes
Ashley A. Brooks, 37, of Cuba, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Harrison Township, Jan. 28. Brooks was traveling west in a 2007 Acura MDX when she hit the guide rail and came to rest about 60 feet partially in the westbound lane of travel. She was wearing a seat belt. She was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
Mark A. Benson, 60, of Coudersport, escaped injury but a second driver, Clayton C. Roberts, 58, of Eldred, suffered a suspected minor injury along with his passenger, 32-year-old Shawna R. Roberts of Smethport in a two-vehicle crash on East 2nd Street, Couders -port Jan. 24. A second passenger in Roberts’ vehicle, 55-year-old Maraykatherine Hamilton, of Eldred, was not injured. Benson was stopped at a stop sign in a 2019 Ford Mustang and attempting to turn left onto East 2nd Street from North East Street, when police said he turned into Roberts’ vehicle, a 2020 Jeep Renegade, as he was turning left onto North East Street from East 2nd Street. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts. The injured were transported to UPMC Cole, Coudersport by Couders -port EMS.