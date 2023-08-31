Death investigation
A 28-year-old man from Rochester, N.Y. was found deceased at the Austin Dam Memorial Park, Keating Township on Aug. 26 and police are working to determine the cause of his death. The investigation remains open.
Crash
Brandon L. Grabbitt, 34, of Port Allegany suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on East 2nd St., Sweden Township Aug. 23. Grabbitt was traveling east in a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado when he fell asleep at the wheel, drove off the right side of the road, hit a guide rail and then a tree. The truck came to rest on an embankment on its roof. Grabbitt was transported to UPMC Cole via Coudersport volunteer ambulance and the truck was towed from the scene. He was wearing a seat belt.
Harassment
A 28-year-old man of Genesee was cited with harassment in district court after police were dispatched to a domestic incident on Gold Road, Ulysses Township Aug. 21. The victim, a 30-year-old female of Coudersport, had been hit in the face by the arrestee, police said.
Drug possession
Frank Hoffman, 38, of Kittanning was arrested for possession of drugs and related paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2011 Lincoln-Continental on North Main Street, Coudersport Aug. 19. The case is under investigation.
DUI
A 66-year-old woman of Indio, Calif., was arrested for suspected driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2013 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck on Buffalo Street, Eulalia Township Aug. 16. The driver was transported to UPMC Cole for a blood draw. The investigation is ongoing.
Disorderly conduct
A 34-year-old man of Wellsboro and a 35-year-old woman of Galeton were arrested following a disturbance at a residence on Bridge Street, Galeton Aug. 16. Both individuals were cited for disorderly conduct.
Simple trespass
A 36-year-old man of Shinglehouse was arrested for trespassing following an incident on Eleven Mile Road, Oswayo Township Aug. 16. The incident remains under investigation.