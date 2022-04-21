Crashes
Joseph M. Cumby, 65, of Couderport, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on East 2nd Street, Coudersport April 10. Cumby was traveling west in a 2008 Jeep Liberty when he crossed over the fog line into a ditch and hit an embankment, causing the vehicle to roll over. He was wearing a seat belt and was cited for careless driving.
Zela W. Csonka, 26, of Driftwood Road, and Joshua W. Parslow, 34, of Emporium, both escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 607, Austin Borough April 5. Csonka was traveling south in a 2018 Jeep Grand Cherokee when she ran a poorly posted stop sign and hit a 2017 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck driven by Parslow, which was turning left from Route 607 onto Route 872. The crash caused severe rear end damage to the truck. Both drivers were wearing seat belts. Csonka was cited with failing to stop at a stop sign.
Gerald C. Brumbach, 46, of Sabinsville, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Little Phoenix Road, Pike Township April 6. Brumbach was traveling south in a 1987 Ford F250 Supercab pick-up truck when he noticed the undercarriage of the truck was on fire. He immediately pulled to the side of the road and attempted to extinguish the fire with water from a nearby creek. All attempts were unsuccessful and the truck was severely damage and burned. It was towed from the scene.
Timothy J. Moon, 58, of Harrison Valley, suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on White Knoll Road, Harrison Township April 11. Moon suffered a medical emergency while operating a John Deere 8220 tractor and veered off the north side hitting a fence. It then crossed over the road and went down an embankment. Moon was transported to UPMC Cole for treatment.
Theft by deception
A 44-year-old woman was the victim of identity theft after someone used her personal identification to open a checking account and attempted to deposit a fraudulent Social Security check on April 4. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Criminal mischief
William Oliver, 31, of Galeton, was arrested for causing damage to a pick-up truck by breaking the plastic housing of the mirror on a Dodge pick-up owned by Richard Mack, 24, of Wellsboro, while it was parked at 1361 Germania Road, Abbott Township April 15.