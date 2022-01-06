Crashes
A driver and passenger in a 2012 GMC SIerra suffered possible injuries in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Pike Township Dec. 28, but both refused treatment. Edward S. Taber, 40, of Buffalo, N.Y. and his passenger, River A. Kyle, 21, of Kingston, were traveling east when Taber lost control of the truck on the snow-covered road and veered across the west bound lane and flippedover onto its driver’s side. Both occupants were wearing seat belts. Taber was cited for speeding. The truck sustained disabling damage and was towed from the scene.
Burglary
Police are investigating a reported burglary at a residence on Cherry Springs Road, West Branch Township Dec. 28. The male victim reported that someone entered the residence without permission and then fled. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Terroristic threats
John Post, 22, of Shippensburg, was arrested following a report of terroristic threats against the victim, a 47-year-old woman, on Dec. 27. Post was also charged with simple assault and harassment.
Assault
A 19-year-old male of Genesee was arrested for assault following an investigation into a reported aggravated assault at a residence in Harrison Township Jan. 1. Charges are pending.
Theft
A Genesee man reported a known person stole a chainsaw and generator from his property on Scoville Hill Road, Allegany Township on Dec. 24. The Echo chainsaw was valued at $450 and the generator was valued at $250.