Burglary
A 77-year-old Cross Fork man was the victim of burglary on May 25 as multiple tools were removed from his garage on Chestnut Street, Stewardson Township. Stolen were a Stihl chainsaw, valued at $700; a 12 piece Allen metric socket set, valued at $100; an Autel engine analyzer, valued at $1,050; a long flex head ratchet, valued at $90; a long straight ratchet, valued at $90; a pair of flex head channel locks, valued at $90; a pair of straight channel locks, valued at $90; a Drill Doctor drill bit sharpener, valued at $200; a Milwakee 1/2 inch drill, valued at $150 and a Crafts drill, valued at $100, for a total value of $2,660. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Crash
Emily E. Risser, 32, of Genesee, suffered a suspected minor injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 49, Ulysses Township July 1. Risser was attempting to exit a driveway in a 2014 Chevrolet Traverse at 2270 Route 49 West to enter the eastbound lane of travel, but did not see oncoming traffic. After she noticed a 2012 Dodge Ram pick-up truck approaching, she attempted to go straight across the road. At the same time the truck operator, Lawrence G. Conklin, 28, of Bigler, attempted to avoid collision by swerving to the right, but was unable to do so, and hit the Traverse’s engine compartment on the passenger side. Two passengers in the Traverse and the driver suffered minor injuries but refused transport to a medical facility. All occupants of both vehicles were wearing seat belts.
Theft by deception
Personal information belonging to a 49-year-old Galeton woman was obtained by an unknown person and was used to obtain a fraudulent unemployment claim in Pike Township between June 20 and June 28. Police are investigating.
A 64-year-old Galeton man had his personal information used by an unknown person to file for unemployment compensation on June 21. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
A 26-year-old Coudersport man was the victim of identity theft on July 3, when his employer was contacted for unemployment verification. An investigation is ongoing.
A 31-year-old Coudersport woman was the victim of identity theft when her employer was contacted for an unemployment verification July 3. The investigation is ongoing.
DUI-drugs
A 39-year-old Smethport woman was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop on a 2012 Jeep Grand Cherokee on Route 6, Roulette Township June 5.
DUI-alcohol
A 39-year-old Galeton man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop on a 2014 Chevrolet on Park Road, Abbott Township June 13.
A 49-year-old Jeannette man was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop on a 2010 Dodge Chrysler on Trout Run Road, Wharton Township June 12.
Tye Dynda, 27, of Westminster, Colo., was arrested for DUI following a traffic stop on a 2017 Jeep on Costello Road, Portage Township July 4.
Harassment
Fred George, 39, of Shinglehouse, was arrested and charged for harassment after police were dispatched to a report of a domestic incident at a location on Eleven Mile Road, Sharon Township July 4. The victims, two of whom were either slapped or shoved, were four females, aged 13-37.
Drug possession
Kenya Benner, 21, of Mt. Holly Springs was charges with possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2014 Chrysler on East Second Street, Sweden Township June 26.
Theft of motor vehicle
Police are looking for whoever stole a 2000 E-Z-Go See Polaris ATV from a location on Leech Hill Road, Hector Township June 1. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.