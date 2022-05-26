Theft of vehicle parts
Rance Baxter, 76, of Genesee, reported that someone had stolen four Pontiac wheels with aluminum brake drums, from 1959-1963, an orange 1959-1963 Studebaker door and a white 1959-1963 Studebaker hood from a residence at 223 Mountain View Road, Genesee between Feb. 1 and May 5, 2022. The items were valued at $1,800.
Drug possession
A 58-year-old Austin man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 1999 Ford f-250 Supercab pickup truck on Summit Street, Austin Borough May 21. An investigation found that the driver was driving under the influence of drugs and was in possession of a small amount of marijuana. The investigation is ongoing.
Harassment
A 64-year-old Coudersport woman was arrested after police were dispatched to a residence on Townline Road, Eulalia Township May 10 for a report of someone trying to enter the residence. She was found to have caused damage to the victim’s home by using a snow shovel to damage a glass covered light bulb on an overhead lamp, two door frames and a window frame. Damage was a total of $265.
Endangering welfare of a child
Police are investigating a report of child endangerment involving a 7-year-old girl of Pittsburg at Nelson Run Road, Sylvania Township May 1. The case remains open pending further investigation.
Crash
Robert C. Jordan, 52, of Ulysses, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Bingham Township May 11. Jordan was traveling west in a 2017 Ford Fusion when he fell asleep at the wheel and veered off the road and overturned. Jordan was wearing a seat belt. The vehicle was towed from the scene.