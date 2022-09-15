Crashes
Blayde S. Conley, 24, of Ulysses, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Harrison Township Sept. 1. Conley was traveling east in a 1989 GMC Jimmy when he fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the roadway, hitting a utility pole. The crash caused disabling damage to the vehicle and brought down the pole. Conley was not wearing a seat belt. Conley was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.
Veronica Ostrander 54, of Port Allegany, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Eulalia Township Sept. 8. Ostrander was traveling east in a 2017 Buick Encore when a deer entered the roadway and she hit it, disabling the vehicle. Ostrander was wearing a seat belt.
DUI
Benjamin Shanholtz, 25, of Brighton, Mich., was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2001 Chevrolet Blazer on North Hollow Road, Coudersport Aug. 28. Charges may be filed pending blood test results.
Salvatore Harris, 20, of Austin, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a Yamaha motorcycle on Route 607, Austin, Aug. 7. Charges may be filed pending blood test results.
Timothy Lagler, 54, of New Tripoli, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2019 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck pulling a 202 Salem mobile home trailer on Route 6, Ulysses Township July 4. Charges were field in district court.
Curt Reeder, 51, of Montoursville, was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2021 Polaris ATV on Germania Road, Abbot Township June 25.
Harassment
Two people were arrested for harassment following a report of a domestic incident at 419 Main St., Roulette Township Aug. 25. Both Brett Kaple, 49, and Brian Kaple, 54, both of Roulette, were cited.
A 32-year-old Coudersport man was charged with harassment following a domestic incident at East 7th Street, Coudersport Sept. 4. Police said he became physical with the 33-year-old victim and then fled into the woods.
A 22-year-old woman of Coudersport was arrested for harassment following an incident at a residence on Vine Street, Coudersport Aug. 30 against a 71-year-old woman.
David Garland, 47, of Shinglehouse, was arrested for harassment after police were dispatched to 109 N. Oswayo St., Shinglehouse Aug. 26. Police said that Garland had started an argument with the victim.
Burglary
Police are looking for whoever broke into a cabin at 607 Yahn Road, Pike Township between Aug. 19 and Aug. 29 and took a bag full of quarters valued at $30. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Theft
Police are investigating a report of bad checks totaling $12,024 between June 24 and July 18 written to the victim of Hector Township for equipment he had posted for sale in a Lancaster Farming ad. The investigation is ongoing.
Police are looking for whoever took $5,000 in cash from a Hector Township residence on Aug. 25.
Police are investigating a report of a stolen check valued a $500 on Aug. 21 from a residence on Loucks Mills Road, Ulysses Township Aug. 31.
Police are investigating a report of stolen Doxepin pills from a Coudersport woman on Sept. 10.
Police are looking for whoever stole a brown and white 40-foot Gooseneck Big Country Camper valued at $12,000 from Teed Hollow Road, Hector Township between July 29 and Sept. 9.
Possession of drug paraphernalia
A 20-year-old man of Bradford was arrested for possession of drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop of a 1999 Chevrolet Cavalier on Route 6, Roulette Township July 13. Charges were filed.
Scattering rubbish
Police are investigating a report of scattered rubbish on property along Route 49, Harrison Township Aug. 31.