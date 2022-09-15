Crashes

Blayde S. Conley, 24, of Ulysses, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Harrison Township Sept. 1. Conley was traveling east in a 1989 GMC Jimmy when he fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the roadway, hitting a utility pole. The crash caused disabling damage to the vehicle and brought down the pole. Conley was not wearing a seat belt. Conley was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic.

Tags

Trending Food Videos