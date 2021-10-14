Fleeing and eluding
Eric Shupe, 44, of Austin, was arrested following an attempted traffic stop on a 2016 Nissan Frontier pick-up truck on Cowley Hill Road, Portage Township Oct. 10. Shupe allegedly fled the scene and was pursued by police, reaching speeds of up to 100 mph in a 55 mph zone on State Route 155. The pursuit ended on Four Mile Road in Cameron County. Shupe was taken into custody and charged with felony fleeing and eluding and flight from apprehension, misdemeanor charges of resisting arrest and obstruction of justice and traffic violations. He was arraigned and unable to post bail and was remanded to Potter County Jail.Theft
Police are investigating an incident of alleged fraud through counterfeiting/forged documents when $15,000 was transferred from the victim’s savings account to another checking account on Oct. 5 in Bingham Township.
Criminal trespass
Police are looking for whoever trespassed on private property on Germania Road, Abbott Township between Oct. 3 and Oct. 10 with ATVs. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
DUI
Nicholas Middaugh, 22, of Alma, N.Y., was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2009 Chevrolet Suburban SUV on Honeoye Road on Sept. 12 after he was discovered to be allegedly driving under the influence of intoxicants. Charges were filed in district court.
John Theis, 69, of Sabinsville, was arrested after police found him in his 2015 Ford F-150 stopped in the roadway on Phoenix Run Road, Pike Township Oct. 8. He was taken into custody for chemical testing. Charges are pending blood test results.
Crash
There were no injuries reported in a one-vehicle crash on Chestnut Street, Stewardson Township Oct. 9. The driver of a 2017 Motorcoach Inds MC8 was traveling south when it yielded to the right side of the road for oncoming traffic. The second axle outer passenger side tire left the lane of travel, striking concrete steps, and causing the tier to disable the vehicle. The vehicle was able to be driven from the scene.
Harassment
Mario Ramirez, 47, of Gorman, Texas, was arrested following a fight with a 20-year-old male of San Antonio, Texas at a location on Sweden Hill Road, Sweden Township Oct. 9. Ramirez was cited for harassment with physical contact.
Drug possession
Courtney Carpenter, 29, of Tioga, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2006 Scion on East Main Street, Harrison Township Aug. 28. She was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Zane Walentukonis, 21, of Dubois, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2002 Chevrolet on East Second Street, Sweden Township Aug. 6 and allegedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
Karl Stump, 33, of Linden, was arrested following a traffic stop on Eldercrest Road, Loyalsock Township on a 2003 Mitsubishi Sept. 18, and allegedly found to be in possession of a controlled substance.
DUI-drugs
Dylan Meadville, 21, of Pittsburgh, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2012 Toyocar van container trailer on Dingman Run Road, Coudersport Aug. 15.
Stephen Simcox, 27 of Montgomery, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2012 Chevrolet on West Third Street, Williamsport, on Sept. 19 and allegedly found to be driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Brett Williams, 25, of West Mifflin was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck on Bailey Run Road, Wharton Township Aug. 14 and he was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A 32-year-old man from Wellsville, N.Y., was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2015 Chevrolet Colorado pick-up truck on Route 6, Eulalia Township Aug. 27 and was found to be allegedly impaired and in possession of a small amount of marijuana. He was transported to UPMC Cole for a blood test. On Oct. 6, charges of DUI, possession of a controlled substance, and traffic violations were filed in district court.
Timothy Pierce, 40, of Coudersport, was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2014 Ford Explorer on Route 49, Harrison Township Oct. 1 after he was allegedly found to be driving under the influence of intoxicants and in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Theft
Police are looking for whoever took gasoline from Reed’s Market at 406 Main St., Genesee Township Oct. 8.