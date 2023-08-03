Crashes
An ATV driver escaped injury in an ATV crash on Kidney Road, Allegany Township July 19. The driver was traveling north when they went off the road and onto the left shoulder hitting a mailbox post. They then left the scene.
A 14-year-old boy suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Flewellyn Road, Harrison Township July 19. The driver was traveling north when a deer entered the roadway from the west and was hit by the dirt bike, throwing the operator from it. The driver was wearing a motorcycle helmet. He was transported via ambulance to UPMC Cole for treatment.
Gordon Bowen, 34, of New Tazewell, Tenn., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on East 2nd St., Sweden Township July 25. A second driver’s condition is unknown. Both Bowen, in a 2019 Jeep Renegade, and another vehicle were traveling west on Route 6 near the intersection of Irish Farm Road, when Bown slowed down suddenly and the vehicle following him crashed into the rear end of the Jeep. Bowen was wearing a lap belt.
Stacy E. Vaughan, 43, of Austin, suffered a suspected minor in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Wetmore Township July 21. Her passenger, 18-year-old Dylan K. Hilfiger, of Austin and the other driver in the two-vehicle crash, Amy L. Peterson, 63, of Kane were not injured. Vaughan and Hilfiger were wearing seat belts improperly and Peterson was wearing her seat belt properly. No other details were listed in the report by state police.
DUI
A 53-year-old Wellsville, N.Y. woman was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2007 Dodge Chrysler Caravan on Hamilton Road, Bingham Township July 22. The driver was determined to be driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Drug possession
A 44-year-old Knoxville man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2016 Ford Taurus X on Route 49, Harrison Township July 27. He was determined to be in possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia.
Reckless endangerment
A 14-year-old boy of Reading who was at a family member’s residence on School Street, Harrison Township July 16 was bit in the face by a dog. The investigation was transferred to the state dog warden. State police were assisted at the scene by members of Tri-Town Emergency Services.
Theft of vehicle parts
A 27-year-old woman of Shinglehouse was the victim of theft when someone took three catalytic converters from her property in Oswayo Borough between Jully 9 and July 18. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Retail theft
A 46-year-old man of Wellsville, N.Y., was arrested for taking a carton of Marlboro cigarettes valued at $103.99 at the Kwik Fill gas station, 108 North Genesee St., Genesee Township July 5 and driving away in a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck. He was charged in district court.
Simple trespass
Christopher Podwoski, 34, of Coudersport and Angela Brown, 24, of Galeton, were cited for simple trespass after they went onto private property in Homer Township on a 2010 Polaris ATV July 22.