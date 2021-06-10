Burglary
Thomas Horning, 43, of Bolivar, N.Y. was arrested and jailed in Potter County Jail following a burglary at 112 Hillcrest Drive, Hebron Township May 26 for allegedly stealing a 1999 Polaris ATV. Among the felony or misdemeanor charges filed in district court were two counts of burglary, one count of criminal trespass, three counts of theft by unlawful taking, three counts of receiving stolen property, one count of illegal possession of a firearm, one count of unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, a summary count of criminal mischief and a summary count of driving on a suspended license.
Horning was also arrested for allegedly stealing a 2008 Toyota Tacoma pick-up truck from a location on Green Hill Road, Hebron Township May 26. The investigation continues.
Police are investigating a reported burglary in which nothing was taken, but a wooden door, door frame and air vent chain, valued at $135 total, were damaged. The victim, a 59-year-old Paxinos man, reported that an unknown person(s) forcibly entered his residence at 234 Rausch Road, Abbott Township June 1.
DUI
A 61-yearold Coudersport man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 1989 Jeep on Route 872, Keating Township May 27. Charges are pending receipt of certified blood test results.