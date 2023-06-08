Crashes
One driver was cited in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Pike Township May 27. The unnamed drivers of a 2009 Dodge Avenger and a 2018 Kenworth Northwest truck both escaped injury in the crash at the intersection with Loucks Mills Road when the Dodge, traveling south came to the stop sign and failed to yield the right of way to the tractor trailer which was traveling west on Route 6. The truck driver abruptly applied his brakes and swerved into the opposite lane to avoid hitting the car, which had failed to stop at the stop sign. The car driver was cited for stop and yield signs violation.
Michelle D. Pastore, 37, of St. Marys suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Roulette Township May 26. Pastore was traveling east in a 2006 Hyundai Sonata when she fell asleep at the wheel and drove off the road, down an embankment and then overturned. She was traveling close to 60 mph and the vehicle was towed from the scene. Pastore was wearing a seat belt. She was transported to UPMC Cole by Roulette Chemical Engine Company ambulance for treatment. She was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
A 17-year-old male driver of Gaines escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Germania Street, West Branch Township May 31. The driver was traveling north in a 2011 Honda Pilot when he fell asleep at the wheel as he traversed a downhill portion of the road as he went into a left-hand curve in the roadway, subsequently leaving the road and hitting a tree. He was wearing a seat belt. He refused transport to any medical facility.
A 56-year-old woman of Roulette was arrested for fleeing and eluding police after she had been cited for driving on a suspended license following a traffic stop on Route 6 West, Eulalia Township May 28. She was waiting for someone to pick her up when she fled in her vehicle, a 2007 Chrysler Aspen and a pursuit ensued. She eventually stopped driving and was taken into custody. Charges were filed in district court.
Assault
Police are investigating an assault on an 18-year-old male of Genesee May 4. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Harassment
A 33-year-old man of Roulette was arrested following a domestic incident at a residence on North Street, Roulette Township May 28. He was charged with harassment following further investigation.
Robbery
A 26-year-old woman of Genesee was the victim of a purse snatching robbery on Bingham Center Road, Bingham Township May 31. The suspect, a 6-foot-tall male, fled the scene in a white vehicle. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Theft
A 21-year-old man of Shinglehouse was the victim of theft of a vintage Pepsi vending machine valued at $1,000 from a location on Honeoye Road, Sharon Township May 28. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
DUI
A 25-year-old Buffalo, N.Y. man was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2022 Nissan Maxima on Route 44, Hebron Township May 25. He was determined to be driving under the influence of intoxicants to the degree that it rendered him incapable of safely operating a motor vehicle. He was transported to UPMC Cole for a blood test. The investigation is ongoing.
A 22-year-old man of Herndon was arrested following a traffic stop on a 1995 Dodge Ram 1500 pick-up truck on West Branch Road, West Branch Township May 27. After further investigation, he was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Drug possession
Alain Niyibizi, 27, of Pittsburgh was arrested for possession of a small amount of marijuana and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2007 Toyocar container van on West Main Street, Galeton June 3. Charges were filed in district court.