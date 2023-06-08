Crashes

One driver was cited in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Pike Township May 27. The unnamed drivers of a 2009 Dodge Avenger and a 2018 Kenworth Northwest truck both escaped injury in the crash at the intersection with Loucks Mills Road when the Dodge, traveling south came to the stop sign and failed to yield the right of way to the tractor trailer which was traveling west on Route 6. The truck driver abruptly applied his brakes and swerved into the opposite lane to avoid hitting the car, which had failed to stop at the stop sign. The car driver was cited for stop and yield signs violation.

