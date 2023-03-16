Crashes

Kile R. Banzhof, 27, of Williamsport, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Galeton borough March 5, as did the other driver, David L. Dailey, 46, of Galeton. Banzhof was traveling east in a 2021 Ford F-150XLT pick-up truck when he left the roadway and hit a 1995 Pontiac Firebird parked facing west. The Firebird then hit a garage where it came to rest. The truck continued down the road and came to a stop about 100 yards from the crash. Banzhof was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.

Tags