Crashes
Kile R. Banzhof, 27, of Williamsport, escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Galeton borough March 5, as did the other driver, David L. Dailey, 46, of Galeton. Banzhof was traveling east in a 2021 Ford F-150XLT pick-up truck when he left the roadway and hit a 1995 Pontiac Firebird parked facing west. The Firebird then hit a garage where it came to rest. The truck continued down the road and came to a stop about 100 yards from the crash. Banzhof was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel. Neither driver was wearing a seat belt.
John A. Losey, 51, of Andover, N.Y., suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 244, Genesee Township March 6. Losey was traveling south in a 2021 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Commercial Street and hit a culvert. The truck then went into a wooded area where it came to rest about 50 feet in. Losey was transported to Jones Memorial Hospital, Wellsville, N.Y., via ambulance for treatment and the truck was towed. He was not wearing a seat belt. He was cited for a stop sign violation.
Katherin M. Lorson, 25, of Williamsport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 44, Summit Township March 6. Lorson was traveling north in a 2021 Jeep Cherokee when she went off the roadway and hit an embankment. The vehicle then rolled onto the driver’s side where it came to rest. She was wearing a seat belt. She was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for travel.
DUI crash/drugs
Brian Gardner, 52, of Lockport, N.Y., was charged with driving under the influence of a controlled substance after he crashed his vehicle on Route 6, Eulalia Township Feb. 16. Charges were filed in district court.
Theft by deception
A Shinglehouse man reported a case of credit card fraud to police on Feb. 23. The attempted transaction by an unknown person of $5,000 did not go through. The investigation is ongoing.