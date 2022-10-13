Crashes

Douglas S. Hendrickson, 31, of Port Allegany, and his passenger, Brianna P. Lafferty, 18, of Roulette, both escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on East Fork Road, West Branch Township, Sept. 16. Hendrickson was traveling east in a 2006 Buick LaCrosse when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Cherry Springs Road, Summitt Township and slammed on his brakes, skidding across the road and into a utility pole. He then fled the scene in the vehicle, which sustained major front-end damage. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants.

Tags

Trending Food Videos