Crashes
Douglas S. Hendrickson, 31, of Port Allegany, and his passenger, Brianna P. Lafferty, 18, of Roulette, both escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on East Fork Road, West Branch Township, Sept. 16. Hendrickson was traveling east in a 2006 Buick LaCrosse when he failed to stop at a stop sign at the intersection with Cherry Springs Road, Summitt Township and slammed on his brakes, skidding across the road and into a utility pole. He then fled the scene in the vehicle, which sustained major front-end damage. He was arrested for suspicion of driving under the influence of intoxicants.
A 17-year-old girl suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on East Second Street, Coudersport Sept. 28. The girl was traveling east in a 2014 Toyota Camry when she fell asleep behind the wheel and drove off the road, hitting a guide rail. The car then spun around and came to rest in the Dollar General parking lot. She was evaluated by Austin EMS at the scene and not transported to any medical facility. She was cited for failing to travel on roadways laned for traffic. She was wearing a seat belt.
Larry D. Pittenger, 44, of Williamsport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 6, Roulette Township Oct. 3. Pittenger was traveling east in a 2021 Ford Escape when a deer entered the roadway from the south and the SUV hit the deer causing minor damage. Pittenger was wearing a seat belt.
Harassment
Two people were arrested for harassment with threats of physical violence following an incident involving a school bus driver at Muccio Busing Company Oct. 6. Kylie Schoonover, 33, and Geromia Schoonover, 39, both of Coudersport, were arrested after they allegedly shouted obscenities at the victim, Dennis Bechtel, 68, of Port Allegany while a child was present on the bus. The incident began when Geromia Schoonover ran in front of the Coudersport District School District bus to stop while it was traveling on the roadway. Both arrestees approached the bus doors and continued to argue and shout obscenities at the victim. Kylie Schoonover then contacted the school district and threatened to use violence against the victim if something wasn’t done. Geromia Schoonover was charged with two counts of disorderly conduct, obstruction of highways, harassment and jaywalking. Kylie Schoonover was charged with three counts of harassment and two of disorderly conduct.
Police are investigating a report of harassment that reported occurred at an address on South Main Street, Coudersport Sept. 14.
A 13-year-old girl was arrested for harassment of a 28-year-old female relative after she allegedly slapped the woman in the face during an argument at a residence on Center Street, Ulysses, Sept. 30. Charges were filed in district court.
Terroristic threats
A 16-year-old Genesee boy was arrested for making terroristic threats among several other charges after he allegedly brought a weapon to school grounds of Northern Potter School, Ulysses on Sept. 28. Other charges included possession of a weapon on school property, four counts of disorderly conduct and one of harassment.
Theft of services
Police are investigating a report of theft of services at 502 Wheeler Hill Road, Sharon Township on Sept. 26. Someone reportedly stole natural gas from UGI Corporation, King of Prussia.
Theft
Lindsay Kibbe, 42, of Ulysses, was arrested and charged after police were dispatched for a report that stolen items from a Coudersport man had been listed for sale on Facebook on Sept. 29. The listed items, a Piledriver 390 crossbow valued at $230, and a Brown Muddy trail camera valued at $60 were discovered at 625 Academy St., Ulysses, seized and returned to the victim. Kibbe was charged with theft by unlawful taking and receiving stolen property.
Simple trespass
Police are investigating a reported trespassing on private property at 201 Silver Fox Lane, Bingham Township Sept. 16. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.