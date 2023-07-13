Crashes
Frank Velocci, 33, of Lackawanna, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Canada Hollow Road, Sharon Township June 29. Velocci was traveling east in a 2019 Peterbilt tractor trailer when the truck caught a low hanging wire on its trailing unit which pulled a utility pole and damaged several wires attached to it. The tension on the wire caused by the truck pulled the wires leading to 44 Canada Hollow Road and 41 Canada Hollow Road, damaging the structures.
A deer in the roadway caused a one-vehicle crash on Dividing Ridge Road, Homer Township July 1. The driver was traveling north in a 2018 Subaru Outback when the deer entered the roadway and the driver hit it, coming to rest about 50 feet north of the point of impact. The driver was wearing a seat belt and the vehicle had to be towed.
William Strait, 52, of Bradford, escaped injury as did his passengers, Jessica M. Whyte, 41, Sierra G. Saltsgiver, 22, Elizabeth Strait, 19, all of Bradford and a 16-year-old male, of Eldred in a one-vehicle accident on Port Emporium Road, Keating Township July 5. Strait was traveling north in a 2013 Chevrolet Impala when a deer entered the roadway and was hit by the car, causing disabling damage. The 16-year-old suffered a minor injury but refused transport to any medical facility. All were wearing seat belts. The car was towed from the scene.
Janet Talbett, 66, of Whitesville, N.Y., and a second driver, Rocky J. Owens, 18, of Coudersport both escaped injury in a two-vehicle crash on North Genesee Street, Genesee Township June 30. Owens was stopped at the intersection at Main and Commercial streets, trying to back into the south bound lane of travel from a parked position on the shoulder of the road, and did not see the GMC Terrain operated by Talbett. There was minor damage to both vehicles which were driven from the scene. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
The driver of a 2001 Jeep Cherokee and a Volkswagen Jetta were both uninjured in a deer collision on Route 49, Harrison Township July 7. Both vehicles were traveling west when the VW slowed down as the deer entered the roadway. The Jeep traveling behind the VW hit the VW. Both vehicles were driven from the scene and there were no injuries reported. Both drivers were wearing seat belts.
Harassment
A 37-year-old man of Wellsboro was arrested after police were dispatched to a residence on Telescope Road, Ulysses Township June 28. Further investigation revealed the incident occurred in Tioga County and he was transferred to Mansfield PSP.
Theft
A sign reading “No ATV Traffic” was taken by an unknown person from its location on West Branch Road, West Branch Township July 6. The sign was valued at $65. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Public drunkenness
A 39-year-old man of Coudersport was found laying along Route 6, near the Laurelwood Motel, 1115 East Second St., Eulalia Township July 7 and observed to be under the influence of alcohol and/or controlled substances July 7. He was charged in district court with public drunkenness after being transported to UPMC Cole for evaluation.
Found drugs
Police responded to a location on School Street, Oswayo borough June 28 for a report of found drugs. The incident remains under investigation.