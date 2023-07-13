Crashes

Frank Velocci, 33, of Lackawanna, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Canada Hollow Road, Sharon Township June 29. Velocci was traveling east in a 2019 Peterbilt tractor trailer when the truck caught a low hanging wire on its trailing unit which pulled a utility pole and damaged several wires attached to it. The tension on the wire caused by the truck pulled the wires leading to 44 Canada Hollow Road and 41 Canada Hollow Road, damaging the structures.

