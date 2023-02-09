Crashes
Lainey M. Scheller, 32, of Coudersport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Steer Brook Road, Hebron Township Jan. 26. Scheller was traveling north in a 2019 Ford F-150 XLT when she failed to negotiate a right-hand curve and drove into the southbound lane of travel. The truck then went up a 15-foot embankment and traveled along it for about 40 feet before returning to the roadway where it crossed both lanes of travel and drove off the road again, continuing across a grassy field before hitting a stream embankment and coming to rest. She was wearing a seat belt, An investigation into possible driving under the influence of intoxicants and reckless driving is ongoing.