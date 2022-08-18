Crashes

Renee L. Hider, 66, of Wellsboro, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on East Second Street, Sweden Township Aug. 9. Hider was traveling east in a 2013 Nissan Armada near the entrance to the Susquehannock State Forest when a deer appeared in the roadway and she was unable to stop. The car hit the deer with the front causing disabling damage. She was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The vehicle was towed from the scene.

