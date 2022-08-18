Crashes
Renee L. Hider, 66, of Wellsboro, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on East Second Street, Sweden Township Aug. 9. Hider was traveling east in a 2013 Nissan Armada near the entrance to the Susquehannock State Forest when a deer appeared in the roadway and she was unable to stop. The car hit the deer with the front causing disabling damage. She was wearing a seat belt and was not injured. The vehicle was towed from the scene.
James J. Vaughan, 59, of Corning, N.Y., suffered a suspected minor injury in a one-vehicle crash on West Branch Road, West Branch Township Aug. 8. Vaughan was traveling east on a 2012 Harley-Davidson Fatboy motorcycle when a deer entered the roadway. He attempted to slow down but was unable to stop and hit the deer, laying down the bike on its left side. The bike slid about 100 feet before coming to rest. Vaughan was transported to UPMC Wellsboro via Gale Hose Ambulance. He was cited for speeding.
Simple harassment
Police are investigating a report of harassment involving a mutual physical altercation between entities reported on Aug. 7 at a location on Brookland Road, Sweden Township.
Theft
Police are investigating a bad check incident at Carpenter’s Shop, Ulysses Township Aug. 9.