Crashes

Benjamin B. Skinner, 51, of Leicester, N.Y., was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Allegany Township June 2. Skinner was traveling west on a 2023 Triumph 999 motorcycle when a possible vehicle failure occurred on a right-hand curve in the road and the bike continued straight through the curve, crossing the center line of the roadway and hit a wire fence. Skinner was thrown from the motorcycle into a nearby field. He was flown by medical helicopter from the scene. He was wearing a helmet.

