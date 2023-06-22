Crashes
Benjamin B. Skinner, 51, of Leicester, N.Y., was seriously injured in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Allegany Township June 2. Skinner was traveling west on a 2023 Triumph 999 motorcycle when a possible vehicle failure occurred on a right-hand curve in the road and the bike continued straight through the curve, crossing the center line of the roadway and hit a wire fence. Skinner was thrown from the motorcycle into a nearby field. He was flown by medical helicopter from the scene. He was wearing a helmet.
Jeffrey A. Tiessi, 58, of Latrobe, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Bridge Street, Galeton May 31. Skinner was backing a 2022 Dodge 3500 pick-up truck in the Nittany Minit Mart parking lot with a trailer attached when the trailer hit the air pump in the southeast corner of the lot, knocking it over. He then left the scene. He was charged with careless driving.
No injuries were reported in a two-vehicle crash on Route 6, Pike Township June 15. The two unnamed drivers were traveling east, one in a 2012 Jeep Liberty, the other in a 2017 GMC Acadia, when the Jeep driver signaled with her arm she was pulling off the road to the right, but instead made a left into a township building driveway. The driver of the Acadia, traveling behind her, attempted to go around her on the left and hit her, causing the Jeep to spin out and come to rest on the left side of the road. The Acadia went off the road and into the parking lot of the Pike Township building. Both vehicles were towed.
DUI
A 49-year-old Austin man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 1999 Dodge Chrysler on First Fork Road, Sylvania Township May 26. Charges will be filed pending blood test results.
A 27-year-old Coudersport man was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed his 2022 Ram 2500 pick-up truck on Dingman Run Road, Eulalia Townsip June 18. He was transported to UPMC Cole for a legal blood draw.
A 37-year-old man of Genesee was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants after he crashed his 2018 Ford F-XLT pick-up truck on Route 49, Hebron Township June 17. He was transported to UPMC Cole for a legal blood draw.
Drug possession
A 28-year-old Bradford woman was arrested for possession of a controlled substance and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 1999 Dodge Chrysler on South Woods Road, Sylvania Township May 25. Charges will be filed in district court.
A 44-year-old Coudersport man was arrested for possession of controlled substances and drug paraphernalia following a traffic stop on a 2005 Chrysler Town and Country van on Gazdag Road, Ulysses Township June 16. He was transported to UPMC Cole for a legal blood draw.
Burglary
Police are looking for whoever attempted to break into a residence on North Street, Roulette Township June 13. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Thefts
Daniel Wood, 56, of Nunda, N.Y., was arrested for issuing a bad check to Reed’s Market, Genesee, May 15. He was charged in district court.
Harassment
State police are investigating a harassment by phone call at South Main Street, Coudersport. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Criminal trespass
Lynn Leach, 30, of Galeton, was arrested after police responded to an report of a trespass and that a firearm had been pointed at the victim, a 37-year-old Galeton man of Oak Street, Galeton on June 9. Leach has been charges with criminal trespass, terroristic threats, reckless endangerment, simple assault, harassment and possession of a controlled substance.
A side-by-side vehicle was stolen from a residence on Route 6, Roulette Township June 15. The orange and black 2020 Can-Am Max SRC was seen traveling west on Route 6 in the area of Port Allegany shortly after it was stolen. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
An 80-year-old Sabinsville man’s debit card was falsely charged several times on June 5, amounting to a theft of $1,392. The investigation is ongoing.
Kylie Schoonover, 34, of Coudersport, was arrested for cruelty to animals after police were dispatched to a 1593 Peet Brook Road, Allegany Township for a report of animal cruelty June 13. There police found a dog in poor living conditions with no food or water. Charges were filed in district court.