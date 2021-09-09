Endangering welfare of a child
Geromia Schoonover, 38, of Genesee, was charged with endangering the welfare of a child among other charges after he fled police during an attempted traffic stop for speeding on Route 55, Clara Township Sept. 2. Police report Schoonover was traveling 83 mph in a 55 mph zone with an eight month old child in the car. A six mile pursuit ensued with police stopping the vehicle using a PIT maneuver while the vehicle was traveling between 20 and 25 mph on Peet Brook Road, Allegany Township. He was transported to Potter County Jail following his arraignment.
DUI drugs
Tiffany Pigza, 27, of Altoona, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants and possession of a controlled substance following a traffic stop on a 2000 Saturn on North Main Street, Coudersport July 23.
ID theft
A 53-year-old Ulysses woman was the victim of identity theft after someone opened a fraudulent unemployment claim and bank accounts in her name Sept. 1. The investigation is ongoing.
Theft
The township of Genesee reported that someone had stolen a road work ahead sign that was located at the intersection of Kinney and O’Donnell roads Aug. 31. Anyone with information is asked to contact state police at Coudersport.
Crash
Christopher G. Robbins, 49, of Coudersport, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Horseshoe Road, Ulysses Township, on Aug. 27 after the engine on the International Harvester failed. He lost full operation of the farm implement and was unable to stop before hitting a guide rail. It was towed from the scene.