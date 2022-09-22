Crashes
Brianne F. Cavanaugh, 20, of Whitesville, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Allegany Township Sept. 15. Cavanaugh was traveling west in a 2012 Subaru Legacy when she drove off the right side of the road and hit a road sign. The vehicle was towed by a privately owned trailer. Cavanaugh was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic. She was wearing a seat belt.
Laura L. Parsell, 24, of Galeton, escaped injury but two passengers, Lauren J. Hinman, 27, of Galeton, and Jordan J. Dugan, 27, of Galeton, suffered minor injuries in a one-vehicle crash on First Fork Road, Homer Township Sept. 17. A third passenger, Maverick W. Waterman, 22, of Coudersport, was not injured. Parsell was traveling west in a 2014 Ford Focus when she undercompensated a curve in the road and drove off the roadway, hitting an embankment and causing disabling damage. The car came to rest on the passenger side in the west bound lane. Both injured passengers were transported to UPMC Cole for treatment. All occupants were wearing seat belts. Parsell was cited for speeding.
Strangulation
Police are investigating a case of possible child abuse at a residence on Route 6 West, Pike Township July 23 during which a 13-year-old girl was allegedly strangled.