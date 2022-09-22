Crashes

Brianne F. Cavanaugh, 20, of Whitesville, N.Y., escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Route 49, Allegany Township Sept. 15. Cavanaugh was traveling west in a 2012 Subaru Legacy when she drove off the right side of the road and hit a road sign. The vehicle was towed by a privately owned trailer. Cavanaugh was cited for failing to drive on roadways laned for traffic. She was wearing a seat belt.

Tags

