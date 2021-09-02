Impersonating a public servant
Police are looking for the individual or individuals who followed a 49-year-old woman as was driving her vehicle on Route 244, Oswayo Township Aug. 19. Police said the suspect was driving a white Mergury Grand Marguis with a black front push bar, and a long ligt bar on the inside of the windshield that was blue and white in color. The suspect vehicle followed the victim through Oswayo. When the victim turned right onto Brizzle Hollow Road, the suspect vehicle followed and when she turned onto Pierce Hill Road, the suspect vehicle activated the blue and white light bar and stopped the victim. The suspects then walked up to the Victim’s vehicle and the victim realized they were not police and fled. The suspects were described as two males with sweatshirts with hoods up ver their heads and wearing dark jeans. One work a khaki sweatshirt and the other a brown sweatshirt. The suspects then followed the victim for about six miles with the lights activated until the suspect vehicle turned the lights off and turned onto Four Mile Road in New York State. This is the third such occurrence that state police are investigation and remind the public if this happens to them and they are not sure it is a police officer, they should activate their hazard blinkers, call 911 and inform them they are being stopped. If 911 is not available, they should drive to a well-lit area and or public location where other people are present. Anyone with information is asked to call state police at Coudersport.
DUI
A 30-year-old male from Philadelphia was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2020 Chevrolet Cruze on East Second Street, Sweden Township, on June 25. The operator was transported to UPMC Cole for a blood draw which confirmed the presence of a controlled substance. Charges were filed in district court.
A 23-year-old man from Harrison Valley was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop of a 2004 Saturn Ion on Second Street, Harrison Township, on May 22. The driver also was in possession of drug paraphernalia. He was transported to UPMC Cole for a blood draw which confirmed the presence of a controlled substance. Charges were filed in district court.
An unnamed driver was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants on Main Street, Roulette Township, on Aug. 27. The operator of a 2005 Chevrolet Silverado pick-up truck reportedly displayed signs of being under the influence.
Agnes McGlinchey, 53, of Coudersport, was arrested for driving under the influence of intoxicants following a traffic stop on a 2004 Chevrolet Malibu on East Second Street, Coudersport, on July 16. There was also a 10-year-old juvenile in the car.
Theft
Police are investigating the theft of a camera at a residence on West Branch Road, West Branch Township, sometime between Aug. 5-20. The camera was a Moultrie Mobile XV-7001 cellular camera valued at $200.