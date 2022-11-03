Sexual solicitation
Police are investigating a tip they received through a Safe to Say Something program indicating that a female juvenile was being solicited for sexual intercourse via social media between Sept. 1 and Sept. 20. An investigation revealed that another juvenile female was being solicited in a similar manner. Police arrested Levi Braden Boucher, 19, of Eulalia Township and charged his with statutory sexual assault, corruption of minors, prostitution and criminal use of a communication facility.