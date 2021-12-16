Harassment
Joshua Levin, 44, of Genesee, was charged with harassment after police were dispatched to UPMC Cole for a patient acting aggressively toward staff. He then allegedly disobeyed lawful orders and resisted arrest. He was charged with aggravated assault, simple assault, resisting arrest, obstruction of law enforcement, disorderly conduct in addition to harassment. He was denied bail and remains in Potter County Jail.
Indecent exposure
A 55-year-old man of Austin was arrested for indecent exposure after he allegedly “flashed” his buttocks at neighbors including an 8-year-old girl. Charges are pending the results of an investigation by police.
DUI/drugs
Christina Raub, 51, of Westons Mills, N.Y., was arrested following a traffic stop on a 2008 Suzuki SUV on Route 6, Pike Township Oct. 25 and she was in possession of drugs and was driving under the influence of intoxicants.
Criminal trespass
Andrew Hunt, 43, of Ulysses, was cited for trespassing after police went on the victim’s property on Jackson Road, Bingham Township while tracking a wounded deer Dec. 4.