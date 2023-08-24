Crashes
Dalton G. Bloom, 24, of Sunbury, escaped injury in a one-vehicle crash on Canada Hollow Road, Sharon Township Aug. 8. Bloom was traveling south in a 2018 Freightliner Cascadia 113 when the truck hit power lines that went over the roadway connecting the power to 74 Canada Hillow Road and ripped them off the residence and the pole. Bloom left the scene without providing information to the property owner. He was charged with careless driving.
No injuries were reported in a three-vehicle crash on Route 44, Hebron Township Aug. 16. Willard L. Hafler, 88, of Shinglehouse, Roy D. Jackson, 82, of Shinglehouse and Terri M. Vanwhy, 71, of Shinglehouse, were all traveling north, Hafler in a 1996 Dodge Caravan, Jackson in a 2008 Pontiac Vibe and Vanwhy in a 2012 Chevrolet Cruze when Vanwhy started passing a vehicle at the intersection with Route 244, on the shoulder. The Vibe slowed down, but the Caravan did not and crashed in the rear of the Vibe. The Vibe was then pushed into the back of the Cruze. The Caravan and the Vibe sustained disabling damage and were towed from the scene. All drivers were wearing seat belts. Hafler was cited for following too closely.
A driver was transported to UPMC Wellsboro for unknown medical issues after they crashed their 2015 Toyota Rav4 into a guide rail on Route 6, Pike Township Aug. 13 during a medical emergency. The vehicle sustained minor damage to the left side. No further information was available.